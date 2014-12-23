How to turn off app tracking on Twitter

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Twitter is rolling out a feature to your mobile device that will keep track of the apps you have installed. According to Twitter, tracking your apps will allow the service to tailor the tweet stream, follower suggestions and promoted content to your interests. No information from inside the apps will be collected, and apps dealing with medical, religious or other sensitive data will be excluded from the list.

When app tracking is available on your account, Twitter will send you a notification. If you have not previously opted out of interest-based ads, the app tracking will be turned on automatically. So if you're not ready to share your app habits with Twitter, you may want to disable the new app tracking. Here's how:

Disable app tracking on Twitter mobile

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Android: Menu > Settings > Account name (must disable individually) > Tailor Twitter based on my apps > uncheck.

iOS: Press the settings cog on the Me tab > Settings > Account name (must disable individually) > Privacy > Tailor Twitter based on my apps > toggle off.

Opting out of interest-based ads in apps

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

If you do not want ads to be selected for you based on your browsing habits, you will want to opt out of interest-based ads. Please note that opting out does not remove all ads in apps.

Android: Settings > Accounts > Google > Ads > uncheck.

iOS: Settings > Privacy > Advertising > toggle Limit ad tracking.

How do you feel about this setting being enabled by default? Should Twitter offer more notice that the app tracking has been turned on for your account? Share your thoughts in the comments.