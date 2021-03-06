How to try the 'no beard' filter that TikTok is currently obsessed with

Angela Lang/CNET

If you haven't tried the "no beard" filter that you've seen everyone doing on TikTok, you've got to try it -- if you have a beard, of course. This won't work on the beardless. TikTok users are posting videos of themselves unveiling their "no beard" look to their significant others and the reactions are priceless.

If you haven't seen this trend yet, hop on TikTok and search "no beard filter," which has more than 52 million views. Most of the videos start with the person covering their mouths with their hand, then moving their hand away to show the results. Some even noticed the filter adds a little roundness to fill out their face. Note that the filter appears to work best on those with shorter beards, so if your beard is several inches long, it's likely to still show the hair that falls below your chin.

Be warned that if you haven't seen yourself with a clean-shaven look in some time, you may be shocked to see what lies on the other side of that filter. One thing to note, however, is that while the videos are popular on TikTok, they're created using a filter in Snapchat and then uploaded to TikTok. Here's how to use the #nobeardfilter on Snapchat, and then get your video seen.

Locating and using the no beard filter on Snapchat

1. Open the Snapchat app on your phone and select the Face icon.

2. Tap the Explore button on the lower right side of the screen.

3. Search for No beard then tap the first icon that appears.

4. From here, you can either take your picture beardless or you can record a video to send to someone or upload to TikTok.

5. To save the photo or video, tap the Download button in the lower left corner of the screen.

How to upload your video to TikTok

1. Open the TikTok app on your phone and select the Plus icon.

2. Tap Upload and select the video you saved from Snapchat.

3. Tap Next and add any sounds, effects or text. Tap Next again.

4. On the next screen, you can add the hashtag, #nobeardfilter so anyone searching for these videos can see yours.

5. When you're ready, tap Post.

That's it! Now you can share what you look like without a beard to the world -- or just your friends. And if you're new to the TikTok world, here's how to use it, from gaining more followers to going live.