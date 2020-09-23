How to track your election ballot online after you vote

Angela Lang/CNET

Elections 2020

If you're one of the millions of Americans choosing to vote by mail this election, you may be surprised to know you can track your ballot after you've voted. Each state offers a way to let you see where your ballot is, so you know when it's received.

Tracking your ballot can give you peace of mind, knowing it arrived before your state's deadline. Here are other ways to make sure your vote will count.

Depending on the state you live in, you may be required to enter information like your first and last name, date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. Note that each state uses its own service for tracking your ballot, including the US Postal Service. It's always a good idea -- and, in the case of USPS, is necessary -- to save the tracking number on your ballot to help locate its whereabouts. States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

After you've voted, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.