Want to text someone on PC or Mac, instead of having to use your phone? You can now send and receive Android text messages on a desktop or laptop computer using Google's new Messages for web.
Google announced Messages for web on June 18 as a brand-new feature for Android Messages, as spotted by 9to5Google. As of June 25, Google project lead Justin Uberti says everyone should have access to the feature:
To use the feature you'll need the latest version of the Android Messages app, which you can probably download here. Then do the following:
- On your computer, go to messages.android.com
- Then on your phone, open the Android Messages app
- In Messages, tap the More options menu (the one with three dots) and select Messages for web
- Use your phone to scan the QR code on your computer
The ability to send and receive texts on your Android phone and computer has been long overdue. Apple's iMessages has supported this feature for a few years, but since you need an iPhone ($800 at Cricket Wireless) and Mac, not everyone could use the feature. Now that Android's messaging platform supports this, an awful lot more people can start texting without their phones.
Google also announced four other new features in Messages:
- Integrated GIF support so you can search for and send GIFs in the Messages app
- Smart reply which suggests text or emoji responses to incoming texts
- Preview links within conversations
- Easy copy and pasting for passwords and verification codes sent through texts
Originally published June 18.
Update, June 26 at 12:50 p.m. PT: Android Messages for Web should now be fully rolled out, according to Google's project lead.
