How to take a screenshot on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Screenshots are an easy way to keep track of your home screen layout, get help troubleshooting an issue, or create a record of a conversation.

With the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the process is the same as it has been on Android devices for a few years now. To take a screenshot on Google's latest phones, press and hold the power and volume down button at the same time. A second or so later, the screen will flash and an animated thumbnail image of your will float into the notification tray.

Be sure to press both buttons at the same time. Pressing one button before the other will prompt the volume slider to show up instead.

Once the screenshot is captured, you can slide down the notification shade and either delete it or tap on the share button to immediately share it. Easy peasy.