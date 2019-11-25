CNET también está disponible en español.

How to survive Thanksgiving and keep your sanity this week

We have tips to help you shop, cook, host and stay healthy this Thanksgiving holiday.

These Thanksgiving tips will help you be less stressed.

This story is part of Holiday Survival Guide 2019, featuring tips on the best ways to manage the holiday season.

We're in that stretch of the year where there's a holiday around every corner --Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year's. What does that mean for you? More cooking (and eating), shopping in congested stores and constantly being around family whether you like it or not. There's a lot to do in a short time and the stress can mount.

Luckily, we have a host of practical tips to get you through the packed holiday season, like shopping tips to help you take advantage of sales and overlooked kitchen tools that can help make hosting a little (or a lot) easier. We've also got alternative recipes to shake up your usual menu, suggestions for sticking to your diet and tips on de-stressing when tensions get high. 

Take a look at our advice below and keep checking back for even more updates. Happy holidays!

We have tips for smoking and deep frying a turkey.

Kitchen survival tips and clever cooking hacks

Shopping and gifting tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are tempting, but make sure you've got a budget set.

How to stay healthy during Thanksgiving gluttony

New Thanksgiving recipes to try

