How to survive Thanksgiving and keep your sanity this week

We're in that stretch of the year where there's a holiday around every corner --Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year's. What does that mean for you? More cooking (and eating), shopping in congested stores and constantly being around family whether you like it or not. There's a lot to do in a short time and the stress can mount.
Luckily, we have a host of practical tips to get you through the packed holiday season, like shopping tips to help you take advantage of sales and overlooked kitchen tools that can help make hosting a little (or a lot) easier. We've also got alternative recipes to shake up your usual menu, suggestions for sticking to your diet and tips on de-stressing when tensions get high.
Take a look at our advice below and keep checking back for even more updates. Happy holidays!
Kitchen survival tips and clever cooking hacks
- Amazon Echo can help you survive Thanksgiving day
- Use a meal kit service to simplify the big family dinner
- Thanksgiving mistakes you definitely don't want to make
- Your Thanksgiving cooking may be chaotic if you don't follow these tips
- Thanksgiving cooking hacks so you can focus on hosting
- Common cooking mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving
- Here's how professional chefs plan Thanksgiving
- All the ways Google Home can bring peace to Thanksgiving Day
- Transport food easily with these products
Shopping and gifting tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- Master Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping to save even more money
- Where to buy inexpensive gifts this holiday season
- How to make a budget for holiday shopping and stick to it
- 9 great ways to destress after a long day of holiday shopping
- Is it rude to buy someone a fitness tracker as a gift? We break it down
- Best gifts to bring to the Thanksgiving host
How to stay healthy during Thanksgiving gluttony
- Tips on how to stick to your diet
- 10 vegan-friendly meals everyone will love (even carnivores)
- Tricks to avoid the Thanksgiving food coma once and for all
- A keto diet Thanksgiving meal? Yep, here's how to do it
New Thanksgiving recipes to try
- How to smoke a turkey like a pro
- Tips and tricks for deep frying a turkey
- This is hands down the best pumpkin bread you can make
- Thanksgiving dishes you can cook in your crockpot
Discuss: How to survive Thanksgiving and keep your sanity this week
