How to stream Xbox One games on your Android phone

Xbox remote play is available for free.

You can now stream Xbox console games on your Android phone.

Xbox has unveiled its new remote streaming feature for Android phones called Xbox remote play. It's available in the new Xbox app (beta), Xbox said Monday, and you no longer have to be an Xbox Insider to use the feature. 

"With Xbox remote play, you can connect to your console and have access to Xbox One games already downloaded to your console including Xbox Game Pass titles," Xbox said. "You'll be able to play on one device at a time so all your progress, achievements and saves stay up to date and synced whichever device you choose to play on."

Here's what you'll need to use Xbox remote play:

Here's how to use Xbox remote play:

  1. Download the Xbox app (beta)
  2. The app will guide you through setup of your Xbox console
  3. You'll need to test your home network, console and controller through setup

You can download the Xbox beta app in the Google Play store now. Currently, remote play excludes backwards compatible titles from the original Xbox and the Xbox 360.

