A few months ago, Amazon rolled out one of the larger feature updates for Alexa speakers to date: Routines. This lets you automate lights and other connected devices on a schedule, or lump multiple commands into one. "Alexa, good night" could be programmed to turn off smart bulbs around the house, lock the door, set a specific temperature and more, for example. Routines further cement Alexa as the brains of the smart home.

Routines came with a couple caveats though. First, you could only control smart bulbs and a handful of other devices. (They've since been updated to support more.) The bigger drawback, though, was the lack of music streaming.

Music alarms were a step in the right direction. But not being able to say, "Alexa, set the mood" and having the lights dim and calm music play felt like a huge missed opportunity.

Fortunately, that's about to change.

Starting Tuesday, Alexa Routines will support music playback. You can add music from an artist, album, playlist or radio station from your preferred music streaming service, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, SAAVN, Deezer and TuneIn.

The best part? You can also set an action to change the volume level for the routine so you won't be waking up to a playlist at full blast.

Here are some examples of how you can work music into your routines: