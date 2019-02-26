How to stream Michael Cohen's congressional testimony

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is set to publicly testify before Congress about his involvement in and knowledge of hush money payments made during the 2016 election. Cohen is also testifying behind closed doors before Congress on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Cohen will reveal documents that indicate tax fraud and accuse the president of "criminal conduct and racism." Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress during previous testimony in 2017. He's scheduled to begin his sentence in May.

If you're keen on watching Cohen testify, here's what you need to know.

When

Cohen will appear in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

How to watch

CBSNews is livestreaming the event on YouTube, and you can watch here. We've embedded the post above.

C-SPAN already has a placeholder page live and ready to go once the stream starts. Bookmark this page.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee website streams hearings on its website, which should include Cohen's testimony.