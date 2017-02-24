How to snooze tabs in Firefox and why you'd want to

Tab management ought to be a huge priority for web browsers. I don't know about you, but I find myself with dozens upon dozens of tabs littering my browser by lunchtime. Things don't improve in the afternoon.

Microsoft and Mozilla are taking notice. Edge will soon let you set tabs aside, and Firefox is experimenting with an even better way to deal with tabs you don't have time for right away. Yes, you can bookmark them, but you'll only have to remove those bookmarks later.

Firefox's new alternative is a snooze button. You can "snooze" tabs to dismiss them for a short period, just like the snooze button temporarily pauses your alarm clock or app. Unlike the snooze button on your alarm, your tabs won't make an annoying sound when they come back.

How to get Firefox Snooze Tabs

Snooze Tabs is a new experimental feature that Firefox has added to the Test Pilot program it introduced last year. You can get the Snooze Tabs add-on from Firefox's Test Pilot page.

How Snooze Tabs work

When you come across an interesting but lengthy article you don't have time to read at the moment, you can snooze it. The Snooze Tabs add-on places a small alarm-bell icon in the top right of your browser. Click this button to snooze the tab -- it'll close itself and reopen at a later time.

You can set snoozed tabs to reopen later in the day, the following day, at the weekend, after a week, after a month or the next time you open Firefox after closing it.

Enlarge Image Matt Elliott/CNET

I tested this feature at roughly 4:00 p.m. and the default time for Later Today was 7:00 p.m. The later options were all set for at 9:00 a.m. on the day the tab is due to open. If you click on the time, you can choose a new day (but not a new time) for the tab to awaken and reopen.

At the bottom of the Snooze Tabs menu is a Manage Snoozed Tabs button. It lets you edit the timing of your snoozed tabs, delete them or open them right away.