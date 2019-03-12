How to sign up to test Twitter's new app, Twttr

Twitter recently began testing a new beta app called Twttr. The new app will be used by the company to beta test changes to the social network before widely rolling out the changes to the entire platform. It's currently testing improved conversations by using different colored bubbles for replies to a tweet.

Twttr, however, isn't open for just everyone to use. You have to sign up and then get accepted into the program.

Twitter/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To sign up, visit this survey page and answer a few questions. You'll need to provide your Twitter handle, indicate which device you use Twitter on the most, your primary language and the country you live in.

After submitting the form, a prompt let me know that the program is currently only looking for iOS users who speak English or Japanese. But even if you don't meet those requirements, it's not a bad idea to fill out the survey anyways. You never know when Twitter is going to open the program to more people.

Those who are selected to test Twttr will receive an email from Twitter within the next few days either with instructions letting them know how to install the app. If you aren't selected, you'll receive an email letting you know you've been put on a waiting list.

