How to sign up for the public betas for iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra

James Marti/CNET

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday, Apple announced new versions of its mobile and Mac operating systems, iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra.

As with past WWDC announcements, developer betas will be made available today, with public betas and official releases to follow. The public betas for both iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra will available by the end of June, with the final releases of each scheduled for the fall.

If you want to get your hands on Apple's latest software and don't have a developer account with Apple, you can sign up now to be notified when the public betas are released later this month. You can sign up here. You will need to provide your email and password for your Apple ID. You need to sign up only once to be notified when iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra public betas are available. You will also be notified when the public beta of TVOS 11 is available.

As with any prerelease software, you may encounter bugs and other performance issues. The purpose of the developer beta and then public beta is to help Apple and its developers iron out the kinks before the final versions are released.

