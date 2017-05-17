How to sign up for the Android O public beta

3:22 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Google on Wednesday announced the upcoming version of Android is now available in beta form to the general public. Previously, Google had only released a developer preview of Android O.

Signing up for the Android Beta Program ensures your device receives the latest beta software once Google makes it available. Once you sign up for the program, your eligible device will receive an over-the-air update to install Android O.

Signing up is easy, but there's a giant warning you need to be aware of before doing so: The only way to revert back to a stable build of Android is tocompletely wipe your device, removing any and all personal information from it.

Google says the Android O beta is stable enough for everyday use, but it will surely have its share of bugs and other problems. With that out of the way, here's how to sign up:

You must own a recent Nexus device to take part. The complete list includes the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel Pixel XL and Pixel C tablet.

Pixel XL and Pixel C tablet. Visit the Android Beta Program page and sign into the Google account you use on your device.

There you'll find a list of eligible devices linked to your account. Click on Enroll Device next to the device you want to enroll.

next to the device you want to enroll. Accept the terms -- and the stern warning about reverting back to a stable version of Android -- then click Join Beta.

To leave the beta program, revisit the program page and click Unenroll Device. Another OTA update will be sent to your device, wiping all user data and putting the device on the latest official version of Android.

