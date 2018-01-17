How to sign up for Google's Project Fi

In 2016, Google opened its wireless service, Project Fi, up to the general public. Before that, users had to receive an invite and jump through a few hoops.

Since then, users could sign up and use Project Fi as long as he or she owned a compatible device (more on that in a minute) and was willing to pay $10 per gigabyte of data used each month.

Now Playing: Watch this: Getting to know Google's wireless service, Project Fi

Starting Wednesday, however, Project Fi has a new feature called Bill Protection that all but eliminates extremely high bills for those who tend to use a lot of data. Essentially, the new plan amounts to a pseudo-unlimited data plan by only charging users for 6GB worth of data use for up to 15GB of data per month. You can read more about the how the plan works here .

With the new plan, it's a good time to take a long look at Project Fi and see if it would work for you and potentially make the jump. Before you get too excited, you'll need to know a few of housekeeping items.

You must live in a supported service area. Google has a coverage map you can use to check your home and work. You'll also need a Google account, which is used to sign up and for billing.

The biggest hurdle most need to overcome with Project Fi is the devices it will work with. Due to Project Fi combining service from T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular and Wi-Fi, you can't put a Project Fi SIM in any just any old phone and expect the same experience. As such, Project Fi will work with the following phones:

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL



Pixel, Pixel XL

Android One Moto X4

Nexus 6P

Nexus 5X

With that out of the way, you can visit Project Fi's sign up page fi.google.com/signup.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Sign in with your Gmail account and follow the prompts. The steps include entering a ZIP code, service address, picking a new phone number (or entering credentials to port an existing number), selecting a wireless plan, and ordering a Project Fi SIM card if you already have a compatible device. If not, you can order a device direct from Project Fi. Phones through Project Fi start at $299 for the Moto X4.

Credit checks are only required if you finance your device purchase, and Project Fi is free of any contract commitments. When your device or SIM arrives a few days later, the welcome kit will include instructions on activating your service.

Update, Jan. 17: This post was originally published on March 7, 2016. It has since been updated with new information.

