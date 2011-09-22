How to sign up for Facebook Timeline now

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani

Facebook has announced a ton of new features today during its F8 conference. The first feature rolled out is called Timeline. While it's not currently available to most Facebook users, you can sign up, making your account eligible to receive the new feature earlier than most.

Timeline shows off your Facebook content in a brand-new way, and we have to say, it looks really interesting. Once available, users will interact with content in a completely new way on Facebook.

In order to get early access to the new feature, you will need to visit the Timeline page on Facebook, log in to your Facebook account, and click on the Sign Me Up button on the bottom right of the screen.

After you have clicked on the Sign Me Up button, your account is eligible for the Timeline feature once it begins rolling out. Facebook usually announces a new feature and slowly rolls it out over the coming days and weeks, giving priority access to those who have taken the time to indicate they want to use the new feature.