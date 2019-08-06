How to sign up for Apple Card after you receive your invite

Apple

Apple on Tuesday began to send out Apple Card preview invites to a select few ahead of a full launch later this month. Apple published its Apple Card website prior to the preview launch, giving us a few details about the signup process.

Apple first announced the Apple Card in March, positioning it as a credit card that lives almost entirely on your iPhone -- with no fees, daily cash incentives and Apple Pay integration. (Here's the credit card's fine print, and why you'll probably never be able to switch to Android while you're using Apple Card.)

The signup process looks pretty straightforward, relying on the Wallet app that's already installed on your iPhone. Here's how you'll get started when you get your invite or after wider availability later this month.

1. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the + button in the top-right corner.

3. Select Apple Card from the list of available payment methods.

4. Fill out the form with your personal information.

5. Once you're done, you'll receive a credit limit and interest rate. Click Accept to open your Apple Card account.

Your Apple Card will be immediately added to your Apple Pay account. The physical card will arrive in the mail shortly after.

Prior to the physical card arriving, you can use Apple Card via Apple Pay to make purchases in retail stores or online. Sign up on the Apple Card site for a chance to receive a preview invite (click on Notify Me in the top-right corner of the site).

We'll continue to update this story with more details as Apple supplies them.

Originally published Aug. 5.

Update, Aug. 6: Adds that invites have been sent out.