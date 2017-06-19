1:31 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Amazon's Dash Wand can make you feel as if you're on one of those shopping spree gameshows. Only instead of getting to keep everything you scan for free at the end of the show, the Dash Wand adds items to your Amazon shopping cart, where you then have to pay for it.

Before you can begin using the Dash Wand, you need to set up and connect the gadget to your Amazon account.

Choose an account to link it to

If you live with roommates or a significant other, you'll need to decide which Amazon account to link the device to. As far as I can gather, the Dash Wand only supports one account.

Pick the most responsible person in your household, and have them follow the next steps.

Grab your phone

Before you continue you will need the Amazon app installed on your iOS or Android device.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Next, visit Amazon.com/dashsetup on your phone. Select your country and accept a prompt (if you're given one) to allow the Amazon app to launch.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

The app will walk you through inserting the batteries, and then instruct you to hold in the Dash Wand's button for a few seconds. Once you do that, the app will ask if you want to connect the Dash Wand to the same Wi-Fi network your phone is connected to. Tap Connect and you're done.

You can scan items by holding in the button and pointing the end of the wand at a barcode. Alternatively, you can talk to Alexa by holding in the button and giving a command or asking a question. Don't worry, you'll have a chance to edit or remove items from your Amazon shopping cart after you've added it.