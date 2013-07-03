How to set your Vine account to private

Jason Cipriani/CNET

One of the biggest features missing from Vine since its launch has been the ability to mark an account as private. Twitter's video sharing service, from day one, has been an all public affair, with no way for users to easily share a Vine privately.

Today Vine announced it was updating its iOS and Android apps, finally bringing a level of privacy to the short video social network.

The iOS version also includes a long list of other notable features, which make for a notable answer to Instagram's new video feature rolled out last month. You can read more about the new features here.

In order to set your Vine account to private you'll need to download the latest version for your iPhone or Android device. Once installed iOS will need to go to view profile and then tap the on Settings button. Android users can tap on the menu button in the top-right corner and select Settings. From here tap on "Your Content."

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

You can then enable account privacy by moving the "Posts are protected" switch to the on position. And, should you find your posts containing sensitive material that might be offensive to some, you may as well turn the sensitive posts switch on while you're here.

Now that your Vine account is private, the only people who will be able to view your posts are your followers on Vine. Of course, if you decide to push a video to Twitter or Facebook, those friends will also be able to view your 6-second clip.