The Echo Show($229.99 at Amazon.com) may need some more time before its utility is completely clear, but it's a capable device even in its current form. Here's what you need to know to get up and running, asking Alexa random questions in no time.

What you'll need

The initial setup process takes under 5 minutes, maybe longer if there's a pending software update. When you sit down to set up your Echo Show, make sure to have your Wi-Fi network name and password along with your Amazon login details handy.

You won't need your phone or any other device for setup — it's all done on the display of the Echo Show itself.

Connect and get started

After you plug in the Echo Show, it will boot up and immediately prompt you to connect it to your Wi-Fi network. The Echo Show doesn't have an Ethernet port, so Wi-Fi is the only option.

Enter your Wi-Fi network's info, then sign in to your Amazon account when prompted. Confirm your time zone, and let the Echo Show run through its check for a software update.

Finally, there's a brief video showing you what you can do with the Echo Show. Watch it, there's actually some really helpful info in it.

Customize settings on the device

With the Echo Show connected to your Amazon account, you can control various settings from the Alexa app on your phone, or directly on the device.

I suggest diving into the settings on the Echo Show itself. There are a couple of additional settings options on the Echo Show that pertain to the home screen that you may want to tweak.

To view the Settings app on the device, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap on the Settings cog.

Tap and scroll through the various settings screens to customize how the device works for you. For example, you may not want the home screen cards to constantly rotate. Or maybe you don't want to have your daily briefing show up sporadically. You can alter those settings under Settings > Home Screen > Home Card Preferences.

Another option that might make sense to change right away is the theme. In Settings > Display > Theme you can choose a photo background, a light background with dark text or a dark background with light text.

Add skills

In order to get the most out of any Echo device, you need to add skills to your device(s). Using the Alexa app on your phone, add Alexa skills ranging from ordering Domino's pizza to telling Nest to control your thermostat. Or you can add skills using Amazon's website.

We will have plenty more tips and tricks for the Echo Show in the coming days and weeks. For now, you should have enough information to help you get started.