How to set up the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

The Echo Dot with Clock is Amazon's latest pint-sized smart speaker. For $60 -- 10 bucks more than the regular Echo Dot -- the Echo Dot with Clock gives you all of the same features as other Echo devices, but this one has an integrated clock display. So, how do you install it? Fortunately, it's quite simple -- and we're going to walk you through it below step by step.

Step 1: Plug in your smart speaker

Yep, the first step is about as straightforward as it gets. Plug the included Amazon adapter into the Echo Dot with Clock and then plug it into an outlet.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Step 2: Download the Alexa app

If you don't already have the Alexa app and a login, download the app and create an account. Otherwise, just login to the Alexa app with your existing credentials.

Step 3: Select Add Device

On the app home screen, click the settings menu on the top left of the screen and select Add Device. Select Amazon Echo from the list of devices, then Echo Dot and then 3rd Generation to make sure you get the setup instructions for the correct smart speaker.

Screenshots by Megan Wollerton/CNET

Step 4: Set up the Wi-Fi

Check to see if the LED ring around the Echo Dot with Clock is pulsing orange; this means it's in setup mode. It should turn orange automatically roughly a minute after you plug in the speaker.

Next, the app will prompt you to select the device from a list of devices and ask you to join Amazon's Wi-Fi network -- and then to connect to your home Wi-Fi network.

Step 5: Final configuration

Select the room where your Echo Dot with Clock is installed from the list provided -- or create your own custom name or group. That's it; the process is super simple. Now you can venture into the settings and customize your Echo Dot with Clock.

