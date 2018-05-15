How to send money to friends with Google Assistant

All you need is a Google Pay account to make paying your friends back a whole lot easier with Google Assistant's pay-by-voice feature. You can ask to receive money, too. Here's what you need to know.

Sending and receiving money

Google

Sending and receiving money through Google Assistant is pretty easy. Activate Google Assistant and say, "Send [your friend's name] $10 [or any amount]." Ask for money, by saying, "Request $10 from your [friend's name].

Your Google Home ($99.00 at Crutchfield) or your phone will read back the transaction and ask for a confirmation. Then just say, "Send now." You'll need to confirm your password for Google Pay transactions then say, "Use password."

What to do if you don't have Google Pay

Don't have a Google Pay account? All you need to do is download the app from Google Play and enter your information. This video will get you all caught up: