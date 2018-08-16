How to screen-record Fortnite and other games on Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the biggest announcements from Samsung's Unpacked event, where it launched the Galaxy Note 9, was that Fortnite was exclusively coming to Galaxy devices -- well, at least temporarily. The game works on any Galaxy phone and tablet starting with the Galaxy S7 ( ) and newer. But in a few days (no specific date given), it will also be available for non-Samsung Android devices.

Once you install Fortnite on your Galaxy phone or tablet, you might want to record and share your epic journey through the battle royale. With a Galaxy device, there's no need to download a third-party app to do so. Samsung built a clever screen recording tool right into its software to record Fortnite or any game you play. Here's how to find and use it.

Set up Game Launcher

Skip this step if it's already set up. From the home screen, go to Settings -> Advanced -> Games -> then, turn on Game Launcher.

Set up screen-recording settings

From the home screen, open Game Launcher, then open the game you want to record -- in this case Fortnite. Once the game opens, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal the navigation bar. From the navigation bar, tap on the tiny circular game controller icon.

An overlay will pop up over the game. Tap on the "Game tools settings" icon, then tap "Record videos." This will take you to a list of things you can customize for your screen recordings. Scroll down to "Audio source" and select Game. Next, scroll down to "Video quality" to adjust the resolution and bit rate. If you're not sure what to select, try "1080 px" for the resolution and 14Mbps for the bit rate.

How to screen-record

Now that you have the Game Launcher and screen-record settings in place, you can record games. To do so, from the home screen, open Game Launcher and then open the game you want to record. Once the game opens, tap the Record icon on the navigation bar.

To stop the recording, tap the Stop button icon on the navigation bar. Then to view your videos, tap the red "See recorded video in Game Launcher" button at the bottom of the screen.

From the video list, you can view or share videos with apps like Google Photos or Samsung's Video Player app.