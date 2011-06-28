How to save customized themes in Windows 7

Windows theme packs are a fun way to customize your Windows desktop. Theme packs save your wallpaper, window color, default system sounds and screensaver in a single file. Here's how to save your customizations so you can save them for later use or to share them with others.

Save customized theme

Step 1:

Go to Start-->Control Panel-->Appearance and Personalization-->Personalization to view and customize your themes.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 2:

After you've customized your theme by selecting your wallpaper, window color, default sounds and screensaver, locate your "Unsaved Theme" in the "My Themes" section.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 3:

Right-click on the unsaved theme and select Save Theme and name your theme. Right-click on your theme again and select Save theme for sharing. Name the theme and save the resulting theme pack on your computer.

Screenshot by Ed Rhee





Install theme pack

To install the theme pack you just created, all you have to do is double-click on the theme pack and Windows will automatically apply it and add it to your theme list. The theme pack will have a .themepack extension and the preview icon will look like this:

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Screenshot by Ed Rhee

There you go. Now you know how to save your customized themes as theme packs so you can share them with your friends, family, or gaming clan.