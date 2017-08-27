That Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor wasn't a surprise. Mayweather has never lost a professional boxing match (and just ran his record to 50-0, surpassing Rocky Marciano), while MMA fighter McGregor was making his boxing debut.

What was surprising was how entertaining the fight was. Not content to simply outbox his opponent and win the fight on points, Mayweather often stood toe to toe with McGregor and exchanged punches before finally stopping McGregor in the 10th round by TKO.

If you missed Saturday's big fight because you weren't in Las Vegas or didn't pony up for the Showtime PPV, here's how you can watch a full replay of it.

The official replay



If you can wait a week and are a Showtime subscriber, then you should know that Showtime will show the fight on Saturday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT, according to @ShowtimeBoxing. You can watch the rebroadcast on your TV, phone, or tablet via Showtime Anytime.

Full fight on YouTube? Not yet

There are a number of highlight videos of the fight on YouTube, but the full fight hasn't yet been posted by Showtime. Keep an eye on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel for the official, full-fight video to appear. We'll update this as soon as it does.