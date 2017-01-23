How to remove Alexa devices from your Amazon account

Up Next Amazon could start dropping off packages inside your home

In most cases, you will never need to remove one of your Alexa devices from your account. At most, if you're having technical issues, you might need to factory data reset the device.

That said, if you plan on returning, selling your Alexa speaker or switching the Amazon account it's connected to, you'll want to remove it from your account entirely. Here's how to deregister your Alexa devices.

Remove Alexa devices from your account

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Deregistering officially supported hardware is quite simple. All of your registered Alexa devices are listed in the Alexa app for iOS or Android, as well as the web portal at alexa.amazon.com.

To deregister one of the devices:

Open the Alexa mobile app or go to alexa.amazon.com in a web browser.

Click on Settings in the left side menu.

in the left side menu. Click on the name of the device you wish to deregister.

For official hardware, you should see a Deregister button to the right of **Device is registered to: [your name]."

button to the right of **Device is registered to: [your name]." Click Deregister and confirm the action.

Remove other Alexa devices from your account

Taylor Martin/CNET

In some cases, there will not be a Deregister button in this settings menu. Such is the case for DIY Alexa speakers or software emulations, such as Echosim.io or Roger.

To deregister another type of Alexa device:

Go to amazon.com in a web browser and login.

Hover over Accounts & Lists and click Manage Your Content and Devices .

and click . Click to open the Your Devices tab.

tab. To the left of each device is a ...* button.

button. Click on this button for the device you wish to remove and click Deregsiter .

. Click Deregister again to confirm.

The device or emulator will be removed from your account. If you want to use it again in the future, you will need to reauthorize it with your Amazon account.