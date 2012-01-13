How to quickly delete Google search term history in Android

Erasing your Google search history from an Android device used to be a convoluted process, but no longer.
The new update to Google search for Android makes it so you can delete terms from your search history quickly from within the app. Here's how:
Step 1: Make sure you have the latest update to the Android Google search app installed.
Step 2: In the Google search app, long-press on any search term you want to delete.
Step 3: Press the "Yes" button to remove the term from your search history.
That's it. Now you don't have to log in to your Google account just to delete your Google search history on an Android device.
