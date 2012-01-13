CNET también está disponible en español.

How to quickly delete Google search term history in Android

Removing terms from your Google search history on Android devices is easier than ever before. We'll show you how.

Erasing your Google search history from an Android device used to be a convoluted process, but no longer.

The new update to Google search for Android makes it so you can delete terms from your search history quickly from within the app. Here's how:

Step 1: Make sure you have the latest update to the Android Google search app installed.

Step 2: In the Google search app, long-press on any search term you want to delete.

Long-press search term
Long-press the search term you want to remove. Screenshot by Ed Rhee

Step 3: Press the "Yes" button to remove the term from your search history.

Confirm removal
Screenshot by Ed Rhee

That's it. Now you don't have to log in to your Google account just to delete your Google search history on an Android device.

