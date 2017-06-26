1:16 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Behold classic gaming fans! A Super NES Classic is on its way. The new hotness in throwback gaming is slated for September 29 in the US and Europe. If it is anything like the NES Classic, it will be sold out within minutes and ferociously difficult -- or at least eye-wateringly expensive -- to get after that. Your best bet is to preorder it.

The console will come with 21 preinstalled classic games, including all-time greats such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Star Fox and, amazingly, the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. It will also come with two wired Super NES Classic Controllers.

So far, the only preorder available from a reputable retailer is from Game UK, for £79.99. (Wonderfully, in the UK, it's called the Nintendo Classic Mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System, but in the US it's the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition. Got it? Good.) It was also available on Amazon UK, but sold out almost immediately. If you're in the UK, setting up an Amazon alert for when it comes back into stock would be your best bet. You can also set up an alert with Nintendo's official UK Store.

Amazon.com in the US and EB Games in Australia currently don't have pages set up for the Super NES Classic. There's no word about US or Australian preorders from other stores, either, at this time. Nintendo has said it will cost $80 in the US. The UK price converts to about AU$135.

While some less than reputable sellers may say they have it, we suggest you hold off until a trusted site like GameStop, Amazon or EB offers preorders. Check back here, we'll keep you posted.

Make sure, too, that you're ordering the official Nintendo mini SNES, and not a third-party knockoff. "Games sold separately" is a sure way of knowing you're not looking at the real deal -- all of the SNES Classic's games are preloaded.