How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Now that the Galaxy Note 9 is official, you're only a few hours away from being able to order the shiny new phone. The Note 9 features a new S Pen, a brief Fortnite exclusive and a slightly larger display.

There are also two storage options this year: 128GB or a whopping 512GB. With the addition of a bigger battery, the Note 9 looks to be a surefire hit when it goes up for sale.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung turns the S Pen into a remote control

When can I buy it?

On Friday, Aug. 10 at 12:01 a.m. ET, preorders for the Note 9 will begin. Orders will arrive two weeks later, on Aug. 24, the same day in-store availability begins.

What colors does it come in?

There's a new ocean blue color, complete with the yellow S Pen we've seen Samsung teasing for the past month. There's also lavender purple, copper and black color options. Only purple and blue are available in the US, however.

How much does it cost?

Samsung is listing the 128GB Note 9 at $999, and the 512GB model at $1,250 in the US. Keep in mind, however, that each carrier can set its own price for the Note 9. I'll point out any pricing differences below.

Are there any promotions?

Beyond the standard trade-in offers from Samsung and carriers, Samsung is offering those who preorder the Note 9 the choice between 15,000 V-Bucks for Fornite, or a free pair of noise-canceling AKG headphones. Pony up an additional $99 and you can get both. Read more about the promotion here.

Samsung

You'll be able to preorder the Note 9 Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app on an Android device. Samsung's trade-in program offers up to $450 off a new Note 9. You can get a quote from Samsung during the preorder process.

Verizon

You can buy the 128GB Note 9 from Verizon for $41.66 per month, or $52.08 per month for the 512GB model, for a total of 24 months. Full price is $999 and $1,249, respectively.

Verizon is offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) promotion for new customers -- start a line of service and purchase one 128GB Note 9 and get a free Note 9, S9 or S9 Plus.

AT&T

Through AT&T's Next program, the carrier is offering the 128GB model for $33.34 per month for 30 months. It's $41.67 for the 521GB model over the same amount of time. Full price is $999 or $1,249, respectively.

AT&T is also doing a BOGO promotion for the Note 9, with the second device option being a Note 9, S9 or S9 Plus.

Sprint

Sprint promises to deliver the Note 9 starting Aug. 22, two days earlier than other carriers. New customers will pay $20.83 per month for the 128GB Note 9, with an upgrade every 12 months. Pricing details for existing customers and the 512GB model aren't available.

T-Mobile

For select Samsung trade-ins, T-Mobile will give you $500 off the Note 9, essentially a 50-percent discount. Anything newer than a Galaxy S7 ( ) or Note 5 is eligible for the full credit. Older Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy S6 ( ) are eligible for a $250 discount.

The 128GB model costs $30 a month after $280 down, with the 512GB Note 9 priced at $30 a month after $529 down. Full price is $999 or $1,249, respectively.

Best Buy

Save up to $200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with pre-order and qualified activation at Best Buy. More details on BestBuy's website. Unlocked customers: Save up to $450 on the Galaxy Note 9 with trade-in of select smartphones. A list of eligible smartphones is on BestBuy.com.

Galaxy Note 9 preview: Hands-on impressions of Samsung's newest flagship phone.

Galaxy Note 9 specs vs. Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 8: What's new?