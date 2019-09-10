How to preorder the new Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Event

Apple on Tuesday unveiled it's new Apple Watch Series 5 from the Steve Jobs Theater in its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. The new watch features an always-on display and internal compass, and they'll be available in titanium and ceramic bodies. Cellular models now have international emergency calling built in, too.

To save power, screens on previous generations of the Apple Watch automatically turned off after a few seconds or when you dropped your wrist. Most of the performance improvements to the Apple Watch Series 5, however, focused on energy efficiency, allowing for an always-on display that merely dims when you're not looking at it. Raising your wrist or tapping the screen will return the display to full brightness.

Apple also announced a new way of choosing which watch and watchband combination best fits your style, called the Apple Watch Studio Experience. Previously, watches were sold with preselected bands. Now when you buy an Apple Watch, either online or in-store, you can mix and match to suit your personal taste.

Ready for the new Apple Watch Series 5? Here's what you need to know to get in your preorder.

Apple Watch Series 5 pricing

The Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399 for GPS models and $499 for LTE-equipped cellular models.

In the UK, the watches start at £399 with LTE models starting at £499. In Australia, prices start at AU$649 and AU$799 for LTE.

When can I get one?

The Apple Watch Series 5 is available for preorder starting immediately (unlike the iPhone 11 series, which can't be ordered until Friday, September 13). Preorders will begin arriving September 20, when Series 5 watches becomes available in stores.

Did Apple add any new designs?

As a matter of fact, yes. In addition to the aluminum and stainless steel models, Apple Watch Series 5 is available in brushed titanium, brushed space gray titanium and white ceramic finishes.

Where do I preorder?

You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 5 on Apple's website.

Can I update my current Apple Watch to the new WatchOS?

Yes, WatchOS 6 will be available September 19 for all Apple Watches except the original model.

Did Apple discount their older watch models?

They did. The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for $199.