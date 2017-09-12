How to preorder the Apple Watch Series 3

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world, according to Apple, with a 97 percent customer satisfaction rate. Its latest version adds an LTE cellular connection so you can make calls and stream songs without having to be carrying your iPhone.

We know you're excited for the new Apple Watch 3 announced at the Sept. 12 Apple iPhone 8 event. Here's what you need to know and where to get your preorder.

Price

In 2016, the Watch Series 2 ($369.00 at Apple) was released with a starting price of $369. This was $20 higher than the price of the original model. This time around, the 3 is priced at $399 with LTE and $329 without. (UK and Australian pricing is yet to be announced.)

This price is comparable to others in the space. Fitbit, one of the Watch's biggest competitors, just launched its new Ionic smartwatch for $300, £300 or AU$450 and it ships in October.

Apple Watch 3 Specs

Here are some of the features of the new Apple Watch 3 you can look forward to:

New WatchOS 4 operating system



Upgraded heart rate monitor ("Apple Watch is the most used heart rate monitor in the world," Apple says.)



Access Apple Music straight from your Apple Watch



Smarter Siri



Siri watch face



Maps



Location for Find My Friends, automatically switches to Watch when you're away from your iPhone



WeChat is supported

Water resistant (Well, "swimproof.")



70 percent faster



Dual-core

Improved and faster wireless



Barometric altimeter added



Skiing and snowboarding apps for Apple Watch



Standalone LTE connectivity (Make calls without your iPhone!)



It will use the same phone number as your iPhone



The display acts as an antenna



Overall, it's the same size as 2



Crystal at the bottom is 0.25 mm bigger



New red crown and signal meter on LTE models



It will be compatible with the AirPower charger coming next year

SIM card



All day battery life (Up to 18 hours!)



Plus, you can also choose from new colors. There will be new Hermes bands and watch face styles and gray ceramic and blush gold finishes.

Where to preorder

The Series 3 without cellular will be available in 26 countries. Preorders start Friday, Sept. 15. The watch will become available on Friday, Sept. 22. You can get your preorder in at the Apple Store app on an iOS device or by visiting apple.com/watch.

Discounts

Need a bargain? With the new watch announced, Apple Watch 2 will probably get a price cut. Here's what we expect.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

