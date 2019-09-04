Amazon

If you've been waiting to get a new Fire TV, right now might be as good as time as any. Amazon on Wednesday announced a ton of new Fire TV devices, most of which are available across the globe. Amazon partnered with Chinese brand Anker for the first-ever Fire TV Edition sound bar, a faster Fire TV Cube and a 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV edition with an incredibly appealing price.

Almost everything Amazon announced today is available for preorder right now, with shipping starting in just for few weeks depending on what you order.

Anker Nebula Fire TV Edition sound bar

Amazon and Anker teamed up for a Fire TV Edition sound bar that has Fire TV built-in. Meaning, you only need the sound bar and you'll improve your TVs sound and have the ability to stream content through the Fire TV interface. Fire TV Sticks need not apply.

You can preorder the Anker Nebula Fire TV Edition sound bar right now, and it will begin shipping Nov. 21. The sound bar will be available in the US and UK for $230 and £180, respectively (Australian details weren't available).

Fire TV Cube

Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is available for preorder right now, and will begin shipping on Oct. 10 in the US, UK, Canada and Germany, and later in Japan. Each Fire TV Cube will include an IR extender cable and Ethernet adapter.

The Fire TV Cube will cost $119 in the US and £109 in the UK. Australian details weren't available.

Amazon is also offering a bundle of the Fire TV Cube and Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $250.

65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition

There isn't a preorder for the largest Fire TV Edition to date, but you can expect to see it start appearing in Best Buy stores in October priced at $599.

JVC Fire TV Edition (UK only)



If the JVC Fire TV Edition is more your speed, you'll need to sign up at amazon.co.uk/JVC-FireTVEdition or currys.co.uk to receive an alert when the £349 TV becomes available.