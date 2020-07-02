How to play your Amazon Echo music from someone else's Alexa speaker

Ian Knighton/CNET

If you've ever wished you could listen to your favorite Amazon Music playlists from someone else's Amazon Echo device -- whether you're housesitting or safely visiting friends at a socially distanced gathering -- you're in luck. An Amazon feature called Guest Connect lets you access your music from any compatible Alexa device. For example, you can stream your favorite songs to your friends' speaker without linking your phone to their Wi-Fi network.

Note that this won't work if you have the Amazon Music Unlimited Single Device Plan, and it's also not available on Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Alexa accessories or mobile Echo devices.

Before you can get started, you'll need to have a voice profile set up on your Echo device. To do so, open the Alexa app and go to Settings > Account Settings > Recognized Voices > Create a voice profile and follow the onscreen prompts. You also need to make sure your phone number is linked to your profile.

Now you're ready to connect to your Amazon Music from any Echo speaker. Just say, "Alexa, connect to my account to get started." Alexa uses voice recognition to find and connect to your account. Once connected, you can listen to your Amazon Music playlists, which is great if your friend doesn't have an Amazon Prime account.

When you're ready to disconnect, say, "Alexa, disconnect my account." And if you forget to disconnect before you leave, Alexa will unlink for you after 24 hours.

If you liked this Amazon Music tip, check out these five surprising music hacks for your Amazon Echo, this awesome hidden Amazon Music trick and how to simultaneously stream music across all your Echo speakers.