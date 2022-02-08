How to play tomorrow's Wordle without having to wait an entire day

Sarah Tew/CNET

Waiting a whole day to play your next game of Wordle can be excruciating, especially if you finish the day's word in just a few minutes. Wordle is addicting, so it makes sense that you'd want to play another round as soon as possible -- and fortunately, you can.

You may not know it, but you can easily download Wordle to your device, because the game exists entirely in your web browser. All the bits and pieces you need to play Wordle are on the webpage, and that includes thousands of future words. Yes, you don't have to wait to try the word for tomorrow -- or for the next few years.

The way Wordle feeds you your daily word is by using the date and time pulled from your computer, phone or tablet. This means that if you manually change the year, month, day or hour you can keep playing Wordle until the supply of words runs out.

How to change the date and time on your computer, phone or tablet



The way you change the date and time obviously varies depending on your device and the software it's running, but we'll cover the big four: Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS.

You may play Wordle mostly on your phone or tablet, so let's start with iOS, which covers devices such as the iPhone and iPad. To change the date and time on iOS, go to Settings > General > Date & Time. To change the date and time, toggle off Set Automatically and then tap on the date and/or time to change it.

If you're on Android, whether it's a Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 or a Galaxy Tab, the process to change the date and time is similar. To change the date and time on Android, go to Settings > General Management > Date and time. Toggle off Automatic date and time and then go into Set date and Set time to make any changes.

And if you're someone who plays Wordle on your computer, there are a couple easy ways to change the date and time. On MacOS, go to System Preferences > Date & Time. Next, unlock the setting, uncheck Set date and time automatically and use the calendar and clock options to change the date and time.

Finally, on Windows, go to Settings > Time & language > Date & time. Now toggle off Set time automatically, click Change next to Set the date and time manually, and set the date and time. Click Change to set the new date and time.

Note: Accessing the date and time setting may vary for all of the options above, depending on your software version and device model.

Refresh the Wordle webpage to play another game

Once the date and time are changed on your computer, tablet or phone, go back to your web browser and refresh the Wordle webpage. Depending on which date you chose, whether it's for tomorrow, a week from now or even a year later, you'll get a new round of Wordle to play. Once you finish that game, you can either change the date and time again to play another round or you can go back to the current date and time to use your device as normal.

If you want to learn more about how to play Wordle, here's everything you need to know about the viral word game. And if you want to play other word games like Wordle, read more about these 11 similar games.