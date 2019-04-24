How to play Snapchat's Snap Games on your phone: Your questions answered

Snap Partner Summit

Snapchat has begun rolling out its own set of games called Snap Games. Similar to Pokemon Go, you can team up with your friends and play together. Like with Facebook games, you invite your friends to play your favorite games.

Battle against your friends in the Bitmoji Party mini-games using your Bitmoji character, or work as a team to defeat zombies from spreading. Some games allow you to invite up to 28 Snapchatters to spectate, and some allow up to eight players at a time.

Setup is simple, and Snap, the company behind Snapchat, will continue adding more games as time goes on. So far, you can play Bitmoji Party and Snake Squad.

How to launch Snap Games in Snapchat

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your phone.

Step 2: Swipe right so that your Friends chat menu appears.

Step 3: Tap on the person or a group chat that you want to invite to play the games.

Step 4: Locate and tap the icon of a rocket to open the Game Drawer (it will be on the right-hand side of the keyboard).

Step 5: Choose the game you want to play.

Katie Conner/CNET

When you launch the game, everyone you've selected to play will get a notification in their Snapchat messages inbox. You can begin without them and they can jump into the game when they're ready.

You can choose to play without friends, but other Snapchatters from around the globe will be able to join in on your game.

Step 6: When you're finished playing, tap the X at the bottom of the screen and then tap 'Leave.'

How do you accept an invitation to play?

If a friend invites you to play a game, tap on the game icon to start playing. You can also chat with your friends in the game via text or Live Audio Chat.

You'll receive a message in your chat inbox if your friends have asked you to play. Or if you have notifications on for Snapchat, your phone will alert you.

Which games can I play?

Snap Games has developed six games, but so far only two have been released.

Bitmoji Party: Play as your Bitmoji character with friends in mini-games, like Zombie Escape (run from the "zombie" players), Pool Party (try not to get knocked off the blocks), Kick Off (be the last one standing) and Spin Session (don't fall off the wheel). A game master is selected for each game, and their goal is to make the other players lose. Up to eight Snapchatters can play at a time.

Tiny Royale: Comparable to Fortnite, this is a battle royale style game. You and your friends shoot your way to the top until you're the last one standing.

Snake Squad: This game is like the popular snake game you played on your calculator in eighth grade. Eat dots to grow and block your enemies. You can have up to five friends playing at a time.

C.A.T.S. Drift Race: Drift race against your friends on a fast-paced track.

Zombie Rescue Squad: Work with your buddies to rescue civilians from a zombie infested city. Up to three friends can play at a time.

Alphabear Hustle: Collaborate with your pals to form words quickly to build a village.

