How to play Halo Infinite multiplayer on PC and Xbox right now

Surprise! To celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft dropped Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer nearly a month early. If you have a gaming PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can download and play the highly-anticipated Halo Infinite right now. The best part is that it's truly free -- you don't even need a Game Pass subscription.

If you're wanting to play on an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X|S, you can access Halo Infinite through either the Microsoft Store or Game Pass. If you go via the Microsoft Store, you'll see that the game's multiplayer and campaign are split into two separate downloads. The campaign launches on Dec. 8 and can be preordered for $60. The multiplayer is free to download now.

If you're going through Game Pass, Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta can be downloaded like any other Game Pass game. You can't miss it, since it's plastered all over the service's home page at the moment. Note that the Halo Infinite campaign that'll cost $60 will come to Game Pass for free on Dec. 8.

If you're a PC player, you'll find Halo Infinite's multiplayer on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

This being a beta, some players have reported issues both finding and playing Halo Infinite's multiplayer. If the game isn't showing up in the Microsoft Store or Game Pass, you'll need to restart your console and it should populate. Early players reported hitting a blue screen when trying to boot Infinite up, but the game's support team says the issue has been resolved.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta is part of the game's first season of multiplayer, which lasts until May of next year. Any progress you make now will be rolled into the "complete" multiplayer game, which launches alongside the campaign game on Dec. 8.