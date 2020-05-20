How to play Crucible, Amazon's free PC game that everyone's talking about

Amazon Games

Crucible, the team-based sci-fi shooter game from Amazon Game Studios and Relentless Studios, was released on Wednesday. Amazon's first big-budget PC game release will be free to play.

To check out Crucible, you can download it on Steam. At the time of this writing, it was still listed as Coming Soon, but if you've got an account, you can follow the game or add it to your wishlist, too. You can also find the Crucible Tracker and Predator Founder's Pack DLCs.

If you don't want to download Crucible on Steam, you can also find the game on Amazon. At the time of this writing, it also says currently unavailable when you search for the title. But once it is ready, you should be able to download it and find it in your Games Library.

While you're waiting for the game to download, or for it to become available, Fortnite player SypherPK is streaming the game on Twitch.

Today's the day! Drop into #PlayCrucible starting at noon Pacific Time / 9 p.m. CEST. Our launch trailer just debuted on @SypherPK's stream, you can watch it here: https://t.co/1RuLkQrlrN — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) May 20, 2020

To play, it's recommended that you have Windows 10, 8 GB RAM, 15 GB of available space and a Broadband internet connection. The game will also work on Windows 7 64-bit, according to the specs on Steam.

In Crucible, the choices you make shape the course of the narrative. Fight for control and survival, going head to head with other players. You're not only fighting the other team, but also battling beasts and navigating challenges in the environment. Work together with your team and blast your way to victory.

Crucible is set to launch with three modes: Heart of the Hives, Harvester Command and Alpha Hunters. In Heart of the Hives, two teams of four battle monsters that protect the hives. Capture three monster hearts before the other team to win. In Harvester Command, two teams of eight compete to gain Harvesters on the map to control Essence. The goal is to drain your opponent's resources. If you play Alpha Hunters mode, it's two teams of eight in a fight to the death.

For more, check out how to choose between all of the gaming subscription services out there, and how Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass stack up.