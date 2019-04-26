How to place a Kentucky Derby horse bet with the TwinSpires app

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is May 4, so it's right around the corner. Even if you're not going to Churchill Downs in person, you can still easily place a bet on your favorite horses.

TwinSpires (download for iOS or Android) is the Derby's official betting app, which makes it easy to place a wager on all of the races held throughout the day from anywhere. Here's how to get started with the app. (TwinSpires also has some tips about responsible gambling.)

Getting started with TwinSpires

1. Open the TwinSpires app and create an account with your contact information.

2. Tap Cashier to deposit money into your account using your bank information. You can use ezmoney, PayPal or a credit or debit card.

Placing a bet on a Kentucky Derby horse race

Now that you've got money in your account, you can start picking winners.

1. From the menu, select Races and tap Track.

2. From the track list, find and select Churchill Downs.

3. Choose the horse race number you'd like to bet on and then select wager type. Wager options include win (the horse that wins first place), place (the horse to come in first or second place), show (the horse to come in first, second or third place), exacta (place two horses in order of winner and second place) and trifecta (place three horses in order of winner, second and third place).

4. Once you choose the wager type, you can choose the horses, the positions (if you choose something other than win) and the amount you'd like to bet.

5. Tap Bet. Your total betting cost will appear at the bottom of the screen before you place your bet.

Now sit back and wait for the race to come on and see if your horse is the Derby winner.