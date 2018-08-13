How to place a group FaceTime call with MacOS Mojave

You can FaceTime with a whole host of people with iOS 12, but things can start to feel cramped on a small iPhone ( ) screen. Your Mac affords more space to juggle up to 32 people on a call, and with MacOS Mojave you can do just that.

MacOS Mojave is currently in beta; the final version is expected to be released this fall. As with iOS 12, there are two ways to create or join a group FaceTime call with MacOS Mojave.

Now Playing: Watch this: We took a spin around MacOS Mojave public beta and here's...

With the FaceTime app itself

Launch the FaceTime app and then enter the names, emails or numbers of the people you want to call in the search box in the top left. Click the Video or Audio button to place your FaceTime call.

With the Messages app

If you are on a group text, you can quickly take the endless back-and-forth texting and pop everyone into a group FaceTime call. Just click the Details button in the top right and then click the video or phone button to invite everyone in the group message thread to a group FaceTime call. Everyone on your text thread will receive a text to Join the FaceTime call.

Read more: Everything you need to know about MacOS Mojave