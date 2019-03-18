How to pick the right Galaxy S10 phone for you right now

For Samsung fans, you're facing an embarrassment of riches. The Galaxy S10 ( ), Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10E are on sale right now, and the foldable Galaxy Fold comes out April 26. If that weren't enough Galaxy phones for you, the Galaxy S10 5G will sell some time this summer (Q2, specifically). With so many Galaxy phones, how are you supposed to choose the best one for your needs?

As a professional reviewer, I'm allergic to handing down final assessments before the thorough testing is done. I've fully reviewed the Galaxy S10 Plus as well as Samsung's smallest, cheapest Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E, and my Galaxy S10 review is underway. I also went hands-on with the Galaxy S10 5G. And while we're still waiting to touch the Galaxy Fold -- we've "seen" it behind layers of glass and in video -- I have seen enough of a competitor device, the Huawei Mate X, to sense who a foldable phone would appeal to. By this point I have a strong feel about who all these phones are for.

So here's my breakdown of all five new Galaxys. You'll find a full specs comparison at the bottom.

Galaxy S10E

Cost: $750, £669, AU$1,199

Screen size: 5.8 inches

Competition: iPhone XR ( ), OnePlus 6T ( ), Galaxy S10

What it is: E is for "Essential." The Galaxy S10E is the smallest, cheapest Galaxy S10 with the most basic specs. You still get the same core front and rear cameras, processor, Android build and design as the larger and more expensive Galaxy S10 phones, but without as much embellishment. The fingerprint scanner is in the power button. Battery is also a bit trimmed back. As you can see in my Galaxy S10E review, this little-but-mighty phone delivers on its promise.

Who it's for: Everyone, but particularly those who want a Galaxy S10 for less and people who like a smaller phone.

When to buy it: Now.

Galaxy S10 Plus

Cost: $1,000, £899, AU$1,499

Screen size: 6.4 inches

Competition: iPhone XS Max ( ), LG G8 ThinQ, Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10

What it is: The largest, priciest Galaxy S10 phone with the most cameras: three on the back and two on the front. Phenomenal battery life, and 512GB and 1TB options that come with a ceramic backing. This is an excellent, everything phone with great photography and few compromises. Read my full Galaxy S10 Plus review.



Who it's for: People searching for a top-notch premium phone, and those who like a large-screen device.

When to buy it: Now.

Angela Lang/CNET

Galaxy S10

Cost: $900, £799, AU$1,349

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Competition: iPhone XS ( ), LG G8 ThinQ, Pixel 3 ( ), OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 Plus

What it is: Sandwiched between the S10E and S10 Plus, this one's a head-scratcher for me. For $100 more, you get more. And for $150 less, you get almost just as much. So why even bother? My best guess is that the carriers want the S10 in their portfolio as a midsize device. I haven't reviewed the S10 yet, so I can't say for sure whether it's worth the money or if you should pick another S10 phone instead. However, it's likely that this standard S10 will see a lot of seasonal sales and deals, and if you see a good one, you probably wouldn't go wrong buying it. Read more about the Galaxy S10 here.



Who it's for: Still to be determined, but probably people taking advantage of a promotion, or those who strongly prefer the size.

When to buy it: Now.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Galaxy S10 5G



Cost: TBA, but pricier than the Galaxy S10 Plus, and will require a 5G service plan

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Competition: Every other 5G phone, Galaxy S10 Plus

What it is: Samsung's first 5G effort, which will theoretically be ready to go when 5G networks come online. It's the largest of all the Galaxy S10 phones, with four cameras on the back and two on the front, including a 3D sensor for each side. This is the only S10 that will be able to shoot portrait video (the embedded video shows it in action). I went hands-on with the Galaxy S10 5G here.



Who it's for: Early 5G adopters. Interested buyers should be aware of this development, however.

When to buy it: Summer in the US

Galaxy Fold

Samsung

Cost: $1,980 for the 4G model; TBA for the 5G version

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Competition: Huawei Mate X, upcoming foldable phones (including two more from Samsung?)

What it is: A foldable phone that opens into a tablet, with a 4.6-inch exterior screen, a 7.3-inch interior screen and six cameras. Running on Android 9 Pie, the idea is that you unfold it to get more detail. Multitasking embraces up to three live screen areas at a time. I called it one of the most exciting phones I've "seen" in years.



Who it's for: Samsung describes the Galaxy Fold as a "luxury device." I'll add that it's a status buy for those with cash to burn.

When to buy it: It goes on sale April 26.

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold specs, compared

Galaxy S10 range

Samsung Galaxy S10E Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy Fold Display size, resolution 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080-pixels 6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.7-inch AMOLED 4.6-inch Super AMOLED; 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Pixel density 438ppi 550ppi 522ppi 505ppi N/A Dimensions (Inches) 5.6 x 2.8 x 0.27 in 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 in 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 in 6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31 in N/A Dimensions (Millimeters) 142 x 70 x 7.9 mm 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.94 mm N/A Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.3oz.; 150g 5.53 oz.; 157 g 6.17 oz.; 175 g 6.98 oz.; 198 g N/A Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 3D depth (HQVGA) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 10-megapixel, 3D depth (HQVGA) Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K N/A Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB 512GB RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB 12GB Expandable storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB No No Battery 3,100 mAh 3,400 mAh 4,100 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,380 mAh Fingerprint sensor Power button In-screen In-screen TBA Power button Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C N/A Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes TBA N/A Special features Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; 3D depth cameras (not for face unlock); water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging Price off-contract (USD) $750 $900 $1,000 TBA $1,980 Price (GBP) £669 £799 £899 TBA TBA Price (AUD) AU$1,199 AU$1,349 AU$1,499 TBA TBA

