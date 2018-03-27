How to order the new iPad

Seeking to reverse the trend of schools moving away from iPads and toward cheaper Chromebooks, Apple on Tuesday introduced a revamped 9.7-inch iPad at its education event in Chicago. The updated iPad includes Apple Pencil support and a discounted price for schools.

How much does it cost?

The new iPad is available in two capacities: 32GB and 128GB.

The 32GB model costs $329 (£319 in the UK, AU$469 in Australia) for consumers and $299 for schools in the US.

The 128GB model costs $429 (£409 in the UK, AU$599 in Australia); I will update this post when I hear back from Apple about the educational discount for this model.

If you go with Wi-Fi + Cellular, the 32GB iPad costs $459 (£449 in the UK, AU$669 in Australia) and the 128GB iPad costs $559 (£539 in the UK, AU$799 in Australia).

Where can I buy it?

Unlike with many Apple product introductions, there is no presale period. The new iPad is available now on Apple's website with an estimated home delivery of April 2 or 3. It's not available in Apple Stores yet.

What are the specs?

The new iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion chip, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime HD camera and, according to Apple, 10 hours of battery life. It also has the same tilt- and pressure-sensitivity as the iPad Pro ($614.58 at Amazon.com).

Does it come in different colors?

Yep. You've got your choice of silver, gold or space gray.

How much is the Apple Pencil?

The Apple Pencil costs $99, but Logitech has a $49 alternative aimed at students.

