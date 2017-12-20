How to opt out of Facebook's new facial recognition feature

Facial recognition-based features are nothing new to Facebook. The company has used facial recognition for some time now to suggest friends to tag in photos. On Tuesday, however, the company announced it's expanding its facial recognition features to help combat fake accounts using another person's photos, and to alert users whenever a photo or video is posted with him or her in it.

Admittedly, there's a part of me that likes the idea of getting an alert whenever my photo is posted on Facebook. Knowing that if someone is trying to impersonate me (yeah, right!) or someone captured a moment without me realizing is appealing.

But the idea of Facebook scanning every photo and using facial recognition is sure to upset some people. Thankfully, Facebook is giving us the option to opt out of the feature altogether.

Facebook is in the process of adding a dedicated button to each account. This will used to indicate whether or not you want Facebook to use facial recognition on your account. It's a simple Yes or No option.

The problem is, not everyone has this option quite yet. The good news is that if you don't, Facebook will use your current account setting for tag suggestions.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

On a phone, open the Facebook app and tap on the overflow button (three line icon). Then go to Settings > Account Settings > Timeline and Tagging > Who sees tag suggestions when photos that look like you are uploaded? Next, select No One. Whenever your account gets the official facial recognition tool, it will default to No.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

From the website, click the down arrow in the top-right corner. Then click Settings > Timeline and Tagging > Who sees tag suggestions when photos that look like you are uploaded? Finally, select No One.