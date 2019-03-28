4 tips to make your LED bulbs last longer

LED bulbs are supposed to last for years. If you're like me, though, you've had bulbs conk out on you after just a few months.

Before you blame the company that made them, you should know there's a chance it's not necessarily the manufacturer's fault. There are some user errors that can reduce the life span of your LED.

Don't crowd your bulb

A lot of LED bulbs aren't rated for inclosed fixtures, like ceiling fan globes. The enclosed area can make the bulb flicker because there isn't enough air circulation, causing overheating. Flickering and heat are bulb killers.

A good rule of thumb is if there is less than a 1/2 inch circumference between the bulb and the fixture, find an LED that is rated for enclosed fixtures.

Now playing: Watch this: How to buy bright LED light bulbs that don't suck

Don't let it get too cold or too hot

For optimum lifespan, LEDs should be used in rooms that are 50 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit (10 to 27 degrees Celsius). This is because in low temperatures the bulb essentially works harder to warm up and get bright. In higher temperatures, the heat can damage the components and shorten their lifespan, according to Energy Star.

Match your power source

It's important to match the wattage of your lamp or overhead light fixture to your bulb if you want it to last. Too much wattage flowing through a bulb can wear it out quickly.

If you don't know what wattage you need, take a look at the fixture or lamp near where the bulb screws in. There should be a gold sticker that will tell you exactly what type of bulb wattage is best.

Here's our LED buying guide to help you choose a good bulb for your home.

Don't flip

When you were a kid did your parents ever yell at you for flipping the light switch on and off repeatedly? Turns out they were on to something.

Every time an LED is turned on, it puts extra wear on the bulb. So if you have a kid who likes to flip, mimic your parents and tell them to cut it out.