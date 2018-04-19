How to make your home a Smart Home

Now Playing: Watch this: Step inside CNET's Guide to Smart Living

The smart home is no longer a dream stuck inside a Disney movie. It's real, it's attainable and it's a lot easier to set up than you think. CNET's Guide to Smart Living, launching today, is going to show you exactly how.

To do this, we outfitted a home in the heart of San Francisco with smart home devices and beautiful furnishings from Williams-Sonoma's brands. It's designed exclusively for CNET's Guide to Smart Living, and it's pretty damn cool. Just look at the setup!

But we're not stopping at smart home devices. The Guide to Smart Living will also help to make life easier through life hacks, like decorating tips, laundry hacks and even cooking inspiration (we love you, Instant Pot!).

Here are some features to look forward to: