TikTok's whipped lemonade is even better than it looks. Here's how to make it

David Watsky/CNET

My 12-year-old niece owes me big. Let me explain...

She's a seasoned TikToker, so when her food writer uncle heard about whipped lemonade, a new viral drink making its rounds on the social media platform (and others) I immediately reached out for the deets. After two unanswered texts, I discovered that her mom -- my sister -- had confiscated her device temporarily, as parents will do from time to time when they see the eyes start to glaze over. But this was important, so back in her hands went the phone (score!) and onward we marched to learn more about the sweet and sour frothy drink that was being liked and shared from all corners of the social media-verse.

So what is whipped lemonade exactly? Not unlike the South Korean-born Dalgona (whipped) coffee that went uber-viral during quarantine, whipped lemonade is a frothy, creamy, blended mix of fresh lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and ice. I'm a blend-a-holic and this pucker-inducing beverage seemed like a perfect foil for the sticky summer days we find ourselves in.

After huddling with my niece on a game plan, I scurried over to the bodega to pick up the necessary ingredients -- all of which are easily obtained. I'd seen some dumbed-down versions that use powdered lemonade in place of the fresh lemon and condensed milk but those didn't sound nearly as appealing. I also made my whipped cream from scratch because it's fairly simple and, honestly, there's just no comparin'.

David Watsky/CNET

How did my whipped lemonade turn out? Honestly, it was fantastic, akin to a lemony creamsicle and it took just 15 minutes from start to finish (mostly whipping the cream and juicing lemons). I don't love super sweet things but I do love me some sour, so I cut down on the sugar in my whipped cream and used about 25% less sweetened condensed milk than the recipe I found called for. It was still plenty sweet but not overbearing. I could -- and did -- finish the entire thing.

I also didn't splash any vodka, Bourbon or tequila into this batch of whipped lemonade, but there's no telling what'll happen the next time my blender comes out. Fresh or frozen berries would also make a nice addition to this summer-friendly drink.

How to make whipped lemonade at home

For the basic whipped lemonade recipe, all you'll need is:

3 cups of ice

2 cups of whipped cream (store-bought or homemade)

1/4 cup of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Vanilla extract (if making whipped cream)

Granulated sugar or sugar substitute (if making whipped cream)

1. If you're making your own whipped cream, beat 1 cup of whipping cream (or heavy cream) with a tablespoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a cold bowl or cocktail shaker until peaks appear. I used a handheld for this, but a manual whisk or works too. Set aside in the fridge.

2. Combine ice, condensed milk, fresh lemon juice and one cup the whipped cream in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy with no ice chunks left.

3. Pour into a glass and top with the remaining whipped cream. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

4. Lower sunglasses and enjoy.

Thanks, TikTok. Don't ever change.

