How to make that dalgona coffee drink everyone's talking about

The dalgona coffee trend is taking over Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Dalgona coffee is a frothy beverage inspired by a South Korean candy of the same name, a sweet toffee that boasts a spongy texture and bears a similar list of ingredients.

With restaurants and bars closed due to the coronavirus crisis, those in quarantine have needed a new way to get their coffee fix -- without having to venture outdoors. And while it's certainly easy to make yourself a mug of drip coffee at home, it's harder to prepare a barista-style brew without having access to a state-of-the-art espresso machine.

And so those who are finding a bit of extra time on their hands have started documenting this easy coffee recipe, which is basically a whipped coffee. To make dalgona coffee, all you'll need is 2 tablespoons of instant coffee, 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons of hot water and some milk (dairy or nondairy will work here).

Add the instant coffee, sugar and hot water to a bowl and whisk vigorously until the mixture becomes super thick -- it should hold a similar consistency to whipped cream with stiff peaks -- and turns a subtle golden brown color. Pour milk into a glass outfitted with ice cubes, then scoop the pillowy mixture on top of the cold milk, or mix the two parts together if you're looking for more of a latte situation.

Snap a photo (or video the entire thing) and post it online so that you, too, can join the ever-growing dalgona coffee community. But one thing's definitely for certain: Your quarantine is going to be incredibly caffeinated.

