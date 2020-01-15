How to make a Spotify playlist for your pet

CNET/Leslie Katz

Pet owners who love to jam out with their furry friends are in for a treat: On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled a way for you to create an algorithmically-generated playlist for you to enjoy with your dog, cat, iguana, hamster or bird.

In a survey of 5,000 Spotify users who are also pet owners worldwide, 71% said that they play music for their pets, and 8 in 10 said they believe their pets like music. Funny enough, only about half said they think their pet likes the same type of music that they do.

Read more: Best music streaming: Spotify, Apple Music and more, compared

Here's how to use Spotify's new tool to create a personalized playlist for your pet.

1. Go to Pet Playlists on the Spotify website.

2. Pick your pet: Choose from a dog, cat, iguana, hamster or bird.

3. Select the traits that best describe your pet's personality, such as relaxed, energetic, shy or friendly. It will sync those choices with your own taste in music.

4. Add your pet's name and a photo, for the playlist cover.

5. Listen and share your playlist, using #SpotifyPets if you want to.

Read more: 6 things to know about the new free Spotify