When is the fight?

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to enter the ring on Saturday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada for what's expected to be the most watched fight...ever.

How much is it?

As usual, the fight is only available to those who pay the nearly $100 pay-per-view fee.

How to stream the fight with pay-per-view

Breaking from the traditional means of purchasing directly from a cable or satellite provider, CBS will also make the fight available to stream on the Showtime PPV website or iOS and Apple TV app. (Disclaimer: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

One option for streaming the fight is to purchase it directly from the UFC. This option lets you stream the fight through your computer, phone, Apple TV and many more streaming devices, including the Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Android and Roku.

Via Showtime PPV

For those who want to stream the fight on a computer, you can visit ShowtimePPV.com and purchase access for $99.95. Keep in mind, if you purchase through the website you will only have access to the fight on a computer — and not on your mobile device or Apple TV (unless you use AirPlay mirroring or another mirroring option.)

Showtime PPV is also available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. Just be sure to purchase the fight on the device you plan to watch it on.

As an added bonus for those who pay to stream the fight, you will also have access to a free trial of Showtime and CBS All Access.

How to stream the fight in the UK

Viewers in Great Britain will also have a streaming option. The fight will cost £19.95 in the UK through Sky Sports.

Update, Aug. 23: This post has been updated with the additional information.

