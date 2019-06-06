How to know if your Mac will work with Apple's MacOS update this fall

Apple on Monday revealed the next major update to MacOS. The announcement came on the first day of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple said the free update, coming this fall, will be called Catalina and replace iTunes with three dedicated media apps -- Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV ($169 at Walmart). Catalina will let you use an iPad as a second display for the Mac and as a drawing tablet. And Catalina will include the ability to run iPad apps.
While MacOS Catalina will bring a raft of new and improved features to the Mac, its hardware requirements remain the same as for MacOS Mojave, the current version of the OS.
MacOS Catalina will be available for these Macs:
- MacBook 2015 and later
- MacBook Air 2012 or later
- MacBook Pro 2012 or later
- Mac Mini 2012 or later
- iMac 2012 or later
- iMac Pro 2017 or later
- Mac Pro 2013 or later
To check which Mac you have, from the Apple menu, choose About This Mac. The Overview tab displays information about your Mac.
MacOS Catalina public beta
If you can't wait till fall, Apple said it will release a public beta of Catalina in July. The public beta is a chance to monitor Catalina's progress and help Apple identify issues before the next version of MacOS officially ships this fall. By joining Apple's public beta program, you can also try out prerelease versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and TVOS 13.
If you decide to run the public beta, first make sure you have a good, current backup of the contents of your Mac's drive, in case something goes south during the installation. And consider installing the Catalina public beta on an external storage device or a separate partition, not on your primary Mac drive. That way, if something goes wrong with the beta, or if you decide you want to return to Mojave, rolling back will be much easier.
Apple is killing iTunes: Here's what happens to your music now.
How to make your phone screen darker on Android: Follow these tips to reduce screen brightness.
Apple iPad
WWDC 2019
-
reading•How to know if your Mac will work with Apple's MacOS update this fall
-
Jun 6•5 new iPhone 11 features Apple didn't reveal in iOS 13 that could still be coming
-
Jun 6•Apple is killing iTunes, but your music collection isn't going anywhere
-
Jun 6•What Apple's new AR bowling game taught us about the future
-
•See All
Discuss: How to know if your Mac will work with Apple's MacOS update this fall
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.