That titanium card Apple sent you after you signed up for the Apple Card looks amazing right out of the box, doesn't it? But there's a problem: That svelte white metal design is prone to scratches and discoloration. It's true! Per an Apple support page, "Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off."

That support page was published shortly after Apple fully launched the Apple Card, detailing best practices to keep the physical card from scratching or taking on the color of your wallet or jeans.

If you're still on the fence about signing up for Apple's digital-first credit card, we've combed over the fine print, compared it to similar offerings from Apple competitors, and explained the differences between Apple Card, Apple Cash and Apple Pay.

What Apple says

According to Apple, here's how to best take care of your Apple Card:

Whatever you store your Apple Card in, make sure it's made of a soft material.

Store your Apple Card by itself, with no other credit cards in the same slot. Doing so could scratch the card.

Don't keep the Apple Card near magnets (it could demagnetize the magnetic stripe).

Don't place the card in a loose pocket with coins, keys and so on.

Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that won't wash off.

Most of those tips are common practice with any credit card, but the Apple Card appears to need a slightly more gentle approach.

How to clean it

Apple recommends using a soft microfiber cloth that's slightly damp to wipe off the card, followed by another microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol to remove any dirt or debris.

You shouldn't use window or common household cleaners, or any harsh chemicals like aerosol sprays, solvents or ammonia. Apple also specifically calls out compressed air as something you shouldn't use, but the Apple Card has no moving parts so you should be OK.

If you have a leather wallet or routinely carry your Apple Card in your jeans pocket, your Apple Card will eventually become discolored, and cleaning won't help. Alternatively, if you don't want to have to worry about where you store the card or incidental scratches, you can put a skin on it.

Dbrand, a company that specializes in skins that cover our expensive gadgets, now supports the Apple Card. It costs $5 per side, with the option to mix and match colors and patterns to your liking. A matte black Apple Card would look pretty sweet.