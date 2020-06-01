Install the Ring Alarm Security Kit in minutes

Ring has a next-gen Alarm Security Kit , so we wanted to walk you through the steps to get it up and running. The price of this kit varies depending on how many accessories you need for your home. We're testing out the ; the full review is forthcoming. Let's get into the setup.

Step 1: Create a Ring account

If you don't already have a Ring account, register with your email and a password. Otherwise, log in.

Step 2: Select 'Set up a device'

In the app, click on "Set up a device," either on the home screen or in the settings menu.

Step 3: Specify your device

Choose "Alarm" from among the options Ring provides to set up.

Step 4: Provide your address

The app will prompt you to confirm your address if you already have an account, or to provide your address if it's a new account. This information is required to activate the Ring system, as each location can only have one Alarm Security Kit installed.

Step 5: Pick a spot

Think about where you want to install your Alarm Security Kit, from the Wi-Fi-enabled base station to the keypad and the sensor accessories. You'll want to put the siren-equipped base station in a place where you'll actually hear the siren, and make sure it's within range of your Wi-Fi router.

Julie Snyder/CNET

The keypad is one of the main ways you'll interact with your Alarm Security Kit, aside from the Ring app. You'll need it for arming/disarming and other features, so make sure to place it somewhere near the door you use most often when you're coming and going.

Step 6: Connect the base station

Follow the steps in the app to connect your base station. Plug the included base station adapter into an outlet and then into the base station. The light in the center will turn blue. Then, press the pairing button on base station for it to enter pairing mode.

You have the option to enter your Wi-Fi info -- or connect directly to your router via the included ethernet cable.

Step 7: Connect the rest of your devices

The rest of the devices in the kit are similarly easy to install. Follow the steps in the app to connect the keypad, the range extender, the motion sensor and the door/window sensors.

The keypad comes with a power adapter, but it's supposed to be able to run on the rechargeable battery for months. The motion and door/window sensors are also battery-powered. The range extender plugs into a wall outlet. You'll be asked to assign each device a unique name so you can more easily tell them apart in the app and when you receive alerts.

Step 8: Use the system

Your Ring Alarm Security Kit is now installed and ready to use. Familiarize yourself with the app and the different modes -- disarm, home and away -- that you can switch between, depending on your status. You can also customize your settings in the Ring app, as well as enable the siren built into the base station.

Ring also gives you the choice to sign up for its optional Ring Protect Plus professional monitoring service, starting at $10 per month (or $100 per year).

